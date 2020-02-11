4 minors ID'd for Palermo racist attack

Palermo, February 11 - Four minors have been identified in a racist attack on a 20-year-old Senegalese man in Palermo on Saturday night, police sources said Tuesday. Kande Boubacar was surrounded and beaten by a group of about a dozen youths who only stopped hitting him when two local men chased off the teens. The teenagers allegedly punched him in the face shouting "sh**ty n**ger, get out of here". The alleged attack took place in the central Via Cavour, in the heart of the weekend drinking and nightclubbing scene. The man was treated on the spot and taken to Palermo's Civico Hospital. His mother said "last night my son was coming home from work (when he was attacked). "Why all this hatred just because of the colour of his skin?" It was she who reported the incident to police. The man suffered bruises to the face.