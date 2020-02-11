Gelli 'commissioned Bologna bombing from Bellini'

Bologna, February 11 - The late Licio Gelli, founder of the rightist subversive Masonic lodge Propaganda Due (P2), was among those who commissioned the 1980 Bologna train station bombing from former National Vanguard rightist terrorist Paolo Bellini, Bologna prosecutors said Tuesday. Gelli, along with co-conspirators Umberto Ortolani, Federico Umberto D'Amato and Mario Tedeschi, set up the bombing, which killed 85 people, and Bellini carried it out along with NAR rightist terrorists who have already been convicted, the prosecutors said. The Bologna massacre was a terrorist bombing of the Bologna Centrale railway station in Bologna, Italy, on the morning of 2 August 1980 which killed 85 people and wounded over 200. Several members of the neo-fascist terrorist organization Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (Armed Revolutionary Nuclei, NAR) were sentenced for the bombing, although the group denied involvement. Historians have seen the atrocity as part of a string of rightist subversive bombings in the so-called strategy of tension aimed at keeping the Communists out of national power. Victims' relatives aid Tuesday the prosecutors new findings would rewrite Italian postwar history.