Soccer: Szczesny extends Juve contract

Turin, February 11 - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on Tuesday extended his contract with Juventus until 30 June 2024. The former Arsenal and Roma keeper, 29, joined Juve in 2017 and has played 84 games for the Turin giants, winning two scudetti, one Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup. He has a record clean sheet rate of 46% for the eight-time straight and reigning Serie champs. Italy great Gigi Buffon returned from PSG this season as understudy to Szczesny so he could beat Paolo Maldini's Serie A appearance record.