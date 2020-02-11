Soccer: Cassano to pay 263,000 in back taxes

Martedì 11 Febbraio 2020 | 18:33

Rome

Supreme court says they weren't fringe benefits

Rome, February 11 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday ordered former Italy, Bari, Roma, Inter, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Parma and Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano to hand over 263,000 euros in back taxes to the inland revenue agency. A lower court in Puglia had deemed the payments to Cassano's agent fringe benefits and had voiced doubts on whether they should be taxed. The Cassation Court has now ruled they were part of Cassano's compensation when he was at Roma.

