Soccer: Cassano to pay 263,000 in back taxes

Homeless man found dead in Milan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, pedala in mare su bici «galleggiante»: la simpatica trovata di un pescatore
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai
i più letti
Rome
11 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 11 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday ordered former Italy, Bari, Roma, Inter, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Parma and Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano to hand over 263,000 euros in back taxes to the inland revenue agency. A lower court in Puglia had deemed the payments to Cassano's agent fringe benefits and had voiced doubts on whether they should be taxed. The Cassation Court has now ruled they were part of Cassano's compensation when he was at Roma.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su