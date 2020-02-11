Homeless man found dead in Milan
Milan
11 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 11 - A 52-year-old Algerian homeless man was found dead in the cellar of a building in Milan on Tuesday. There were no signs of violence on the body and police think he did of natural causes.
