Stronger EU coordination needed - Health Min Speranza

Rome, February 11 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza called for better EU coordination as he reported to parliament's Schengen committee on Tuesday ahead of an EU meeting on the coronavirus emergency on Thursday. "Stronger coordination among the countries of the European Union is needed," Speranza said. "Faced with a health risk, Europe must be united". Speranza said there were "no elements" to warrant suspending the Schengen border-free zone. He said there had so far been no cases in Africa but Italy was monitoring the situation there. Rome's Spallanzani Hospital said that a Chinese couple with the coronavirus that it is treating have shown a "slight improvement in their general condition". The tourists remain in the intensive care department of the hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases. The couple came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. The Spallanzani is also treating an Italian national with the coronavirus. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy last week from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. It said it had tested 58 people for the coronavirus, including the three people who had registered positive results. It said 46 were negative while the others were still in hospital while they wait for the result of their tests. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and one of the world's most famous immunologists, told ANSA on Tuesday that a vaccine to combat the 2019-nCov coronavirus should be ready for the first tests in two or three months. "We are working with the Moderna and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)," Fauci told ANSA. An expert meeting of the coronavirus task-force involving Health Minister Roberto Speranza decided that Italy would leave the duration for precautionary quarantine at 14 days. There were reports on Monday that the deadly virus's incubation period could be up to 24 days. "The recent evidence provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which put the incubation period between two and 12 days, was taken into account and the maximum limit of precaution has been left at 14 days," the experts said. The Italian government plans to provide "maximum support" for Italian businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "The coronavirus epidemic will impact world commerce and trade, Italy had invested in trade to the East and it is clear that a phase is opening where we must give the maximum support to firms to overcome this moment of difficulty", he said in Skopje. Di Maio said the foreign trade agency ICE "has 300 million euros at its disposal and it will put it into redirecting exports towards other markets". "This 300 million euros will be funnelled by ICE into boosting and backing Made in Italy brands and products", Di Maio said in an interview with business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. "It will be, first and foremost, our export component that will enable Italy, via a targeted diversification of markets, to cushion the possible slowdown of the world economy because of the Chinese economy's slowdown after the spread of the epidemic". The US central bank is keeping watch for any impact from the virus outbreak in China that could spread beyond its borders, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. With the death toll now surpassing 1,000, transportation has been cut off and businesses shuttered, which can delay shipments of key parts to foreign manufacturers. The Fed is "closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," Powell said in testimony to Congress. With the death toll now surpassing 1,000, transportation has been cut off and businesses shuttered, which can delay shipments of key parts to foreign manufacturers. The Fed is "closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," Powell said in testimony to Congress.