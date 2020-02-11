CIA 'spied on Vatican via encryption machines'
Washington
11 Febbraio 2020
Washington, February 11 - The CIA and West Germany spied on at least 120 countries including the Vatican for 50 years using encryption machines made by Swiss company Crypto AG, according to an investigation by the Washington Post and the German broadcaster ZDF. Crypto AG supplied many countries with machines for encrypting messages, which were in fact placed at the disposal of American and West German spies able to decipher the codes, the media outlets said.
