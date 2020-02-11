CasaPound man gets 1 yr for ANPI, activist attack

Milan, February 11 - Neofascist group CasaPound member Francesco Polacchi got a suspended sentence of one year in jail Tuesday for an attack on a member of partisans group ANPI and a migrant rights activist in the Milan municipal HQ building in June 2017. Polacchi is also head of the nationalist publishing house Altaforte. Other CasaPound militants were involved in the attacks. One of them, Maurizio Zatelli, got a suspended sentence of 10 months in jail.