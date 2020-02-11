Martedì 11 Febbraio 2020 | 16:53

Rome

Do everything to reverse birth-rate decline-Mattarella

President says social fabric of country is in danger

Do everything to reverse birth-rate decline-Mattarella

Rome, February 11 - President Sergio Mattarella called for action on Tuesday after statistics agency ISTAT reported births in Italy dropped to a record low last year. "ISTAT's figures show that the number of families in Italy has decreased considerably," Mattarella told a forum with family associations. "A fall in the birth rate leads to a fall in the number of families. "This means that the fabric of our country is weakening and every (possible) initiative should be taken to combat this phenomenon. "Those who are elderly like me are well aware of the drop of the birth rate over the generations. "This is a problem that regards the existence of our country. "Families are not Italy's connective tissue, they are Italy. "Italy is not made up of institutions, but of citizens, the people who live in it." There were 435,000 births registered in Italy in 2019, the lowest level on record, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The number of people to have died in Italy last year, on the other hand, was 647,000, just under the record of 649,000 registered in 2017. The national statistics agency said the figures "fully reflected the trends highlighted for some time".

