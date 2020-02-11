Stronger EU coordination needed - Health Min Speranza

CIA 'spied on Vatican via encryption machines'
11 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 11 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza called for better EU coordination as he reported to parliament's Schengen committee on Tuesday ahead of an EU meeting on the coronavirus emergency on Thursday. "Stronger coordination among the countries of the European Union is needed," Speranza said. "Faced with a health risk, Europe must be united". Speranza said there were "no elements" to warrant suspending the Schengen border-free zone.
