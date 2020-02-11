Plan to save St Mark's in Venice from floods

Venice, February 11 - Venice has made plans to protect St Mark's Square from 'acqua alta' flooding pending the start of the MOSE flood barrier system later this year, sources said Tuesday. The plan is to protect the area from floods of up 110 cm, a point at which MOSE would take over. The plan, commissioned by the Consorzio Venezia Nuova consortium in charge of MOSE, will cost some 30 million euros. It envisages raising the sides of the water overflow barrier on the St Mark's pier, as well as a system of pumps to draw off rainwater and underground water, and mini-barriers placed at the most exposed corners of the square. St Mark's was damaged by an exceptionally high acqua alta of 187 cm in mid-November. MOSE is expected to be partially up and running in May ahead of a full opening next year.