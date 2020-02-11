Coronavirus: Max support for Italian business -Di Maio

Rome, February 11 - The government plans to provide "maximum support" for Italian businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "The coronavirus epidemic will impact world commerce and trade, Italy had invested in trade to the East and it is clear that a phase is opening where we must give the maximum support to firms to overcome this moment of difficulty", he said in Skopje. Di Maio said the foreign trade agency ICE "has 300 million euros at its disposal and it will put it into redirecting exports towards other markets". "This 300 million euros will be funnelled by ICE into boosting and backing Made in Italy brands and products", Di Maio said in an interview with business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. "It will be, first and foremost, our export component that will enable Italy, via a targeted diversification of markets, to cushion the possible slowdown of the world economy because of the Chinese economy's slowdown after the spread of the epidemic". The US central bank is keeping watch for any impact from the virus outbreak in China that could spread beyond its borders, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. With the death toll now surpassing 1,000, transportation has been cut off and businesses shuttered, which can delay shipments of key parts to foreign manufacturers. The Fed is "closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," Powell said in testimony to Congress.