Soccer: ref banned for headbutting player

Macerata, February 11 - An Italian soccer referee was banned for one year Tuesday for headbutting a player after a minor-league match in Marche on February 1. The incident happened outside the changing rooms after a game between Borgo Mogliano and Montottone. The ref headbutted Borgo Mogliano's goalkeeper as he was coming out of the locker room. He had previously sent the goalie off during the match, which Borgo Mogliano won 3-1. The ref was served a DASPO ban lasting a year. It is the first DASPO ever given to a ref in Italy. The ban order was issued by Macerata's police chief. The goalkeeper was taken to hospital in Macerata where he was treated for minor injuries. The ref is a 31-year-old from Naples. The Macerata police chief's office said "this is fully warranted action for a referee, a figure who is supposed to be an example for thousands of youngsters." The ref will not be able to enter facilities of Serie A, B, C and the minor and amateur leagues for the next year.