Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple improves

Rome, February 11 - Rome's Spallanzani Hospital said Tuesday that a Chinese couple with the coronavirus that it is treating have shown a "slight improvement in their general conditions". The tourists remain in the intensive care department of the hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases. The couple came to Rome from Milan via Verona and Parma. The Spallanzani is also treating an Italian national with the coronavirus. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy last week from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. It said it had tested 58 people for the coronavirus, including the three people who had registered positive results. It said 46 were negative while the others were still in hospital while they wait for the result of their tests.