Martedì 11 Febbraio 2020 | 15:12

Rome
Coronavirus: Max support for Italian business -Di Maio

Rome
Ex-Magliana Gang boss among 38 arrested

Macerata
Soccer: ref banned for headbutting player

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple improves

Rome
Italy's births drop to new low of 435,000 in 2019

Trento
Huge blackout hits Alto Adige

Rome

Rome
Coronavirus: tests on vaccine in 2-3 months-Fauci

Rome
Major damage as Storm Ciara arrives in Italy

Bari
Bomb destroys Carabinieri cop's car

Rome
Renzi's party ups stakes in statute-of-limitations row

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

PotenzaTentato omicidio
Pignola, trova la fidanzata con un altro e aggredisce i due con un coltello

LecceIl caso
La commissione Puglia dice no all'impianto rifiuti in Salento

HomeLavoro
Ex Ilva, i sindacati: «È uno scandalo. Integrazione cigs non corrisposta»

NewsweekL'iniziativa
Ragazzi down al lavoro in un ristorante altamurano

HomeI controlli
Coronavirus, in arrivo in aeroporti di Bari e Brindisi nuovi termoscan

FoggiaIl video
Blitz anticaporalato nel Foggiano: zero igiene nei capannoni dove vivevano i braccianti

BatIl furto
Andria, ruba anelli ai pazienti arrivati in pronto soccorso privi di conoscenza: arrestato

MateraVALBASENTO-VIGGIANO SENZA BUS
Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai

Rome

Italy's births drop to new low of 435,000 in 2019

Lowest level on record says ISTAT

Rome, February 11 - There were 435,000 births registered in Italy in 2019, the lowest level on record, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The number of people to have died in Italy last year, on the other hand, was 647,000, just under the record of 649,000 registered in 2017. The national statistics agency said the figures "fully reflected the trends highlighted for some time". It said this meant the 'natural turnover' of the population, excluding migratory flows, was the lowest in the last 102 years. ISTAT said the average number of children per woman was 1.29, with 32.1 years being the average age for a woman to give birth. Italy's resident population was 60.317 million in January 1, 2020, down 116,000 with respect to a year before. ISTAT said the gap between births and deaths was getting wider, with just 67 newborns last year for every 100 people who passed away. Ten years ago there were 96 births for every 100 deaths. The life expectancy of the average Italian woman was 85.3 years in 2019, while it was 81 years for men, ISTAT said in Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that life expectancy rose by about one month last year with respect to 2018. ISTAT said the average age of the Italian population was up to 45.7 years on January 1, 2020.

