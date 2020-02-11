Italy's births drop to new low of 435,000 in 2019

Rome, February 11 - There were 435,000 births registered in Italy in 2019, the lowest level on record, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The number of people to have died in Italy last year, on the other hand, was 647,000, just under the record of 649,000 registered in 2017. The national statistics agency said the figures "fully reflected the trends highlighted for some time". It said this meant the 'natural turnover' of the population, excluding migratory flows, was the lowest in the last 102 years. ISTAT said the average number of children per woman was 1.29, with 32.1 years being the average age for a woman to give birth. Italy's resident population was 60.317 million in January 1, 2020, down 116,000 with respect to a year before. ISTAT said the gap between births and deaths was getting wider, with just 67 newborns last year for every 100 people who passed away. Ten years ago there were 96 births for every 100 deaths. The life expectancy of the average Italian woman was 85.3 years in 2019, while it was 81 years for men, ISTAT said in Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that life expectancy rose by about one month last year with respect to 2018. ISTAT said the average age of the Italian population was up to 45.7 years on January 1, 2020.