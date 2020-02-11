Huge blackout hits Alto Adige

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Trento
11 Febbraio 2020
Trento, February 11 - A large part of the northern region of Trentino-Alto Adige was hit by a big blackout on Tuesday. A first loss of power lasted around 30 minutes. The lights briefly came back on before going off again. Grid company Edjna is running checks to find the cause of the blackout. Firefighters have been inundated with calls. Like other parts of Italy and Europe, the region has been hit by a wave of storms and violent winds.
