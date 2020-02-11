Martedì 11 Febbraio 2020 | 13:28

Trento
Huge blackout hits Alto Adige

Huge blackout hits Alto Adige

 
Rome

Italy's population dropped 116,000 last year says ISTAT

 
Rome
Coronavirus: tests on vaccine in 2-3 months-Fauci

Coronavirus: tests on vaccine in 2-3 months-Fauci

 
Rome
Major damage as Storm Ciara arrives in Italy

Major damage as Storm Ciara arrives in Italy

 
Bari
Bomb destroys Carabinieri cop's car

Bomb destroys Carabinieri cop's car

 
Rome
Renzi's party ups stakes in statute-of-limitations row

Renzi's party ups stakes in statute-of-limitations row

 
Belgrade
Coronavirus: Flights suspended until contagions drop-Di Maio

Coronavirus: Flights suspended until contagions drop-Di Maio

 
Rome
Conte apologizes for 'foibe' disregard

Conte apologizes for 'foibe' disregard

 
Rome
UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year

UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

 
Bologna
Boys, 13, spray-paint swastika, 'Jews', anarchist symbol

Boys, 13, spray-paint swastika, 'Jews', anarchist symbol

 

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

NewsweekL'iniziativa
Ragazzi down al lavoro in un ristorante altamurano

Ragazzi down al lavoro in un ristorante altamurano

 
HomeI controlli
Coronavirus, in arrivo in aeroporti di Bari e Brindisi nuovi termoscan

Contrasto al Coronavirus, negli aeroporti di Bari e Brindisi nuovi termoscan a infrarossi

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Bentivogli (Fim): decarbonizzazione è ormai slogan

Arcelor Mittal, Bentivogli (Fim): «Decarbonizzazione è slogan». Emiliano: Non è vero. È centrale per il clima»

 
FoggiaIl video
Blitz anticaporalato nel Foggiano: zero igiene nei capannoni dove vivevano i braccianti

Blitz anticaporalato nel Foggiano: zero igiene nei capannoni dove vivevano i braccianti

 
BatIl furto
Andria, ruba anelli ai pazienti arrivati in pronto soccorso privi di conoscenza: arrestato

Andria, ruba anelli ai pazienti svenuti arrivati in pronto soccorso: arrestato

 
MateraVALBASENTO-VIGGIANO SENZA BUS
Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai

Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai

 
LecceViolenza sessuale
Taviano, 69enne abusa per un anno di alcuni ragazzini in un casolare: arrestato

Taviano, 69enne abusa per un anno di alcuni ragazzini in un casolare: arrestato.
40 anni fa tentò estorsione a genitori di Mauro Romano, bimbo scomparso

 
HomeIl caso
Paura Coronavirus a Melfi: un cinese muore per infarto dopo una crisi respiratoria

Paura a Melfi: un cinese muore per infarto dopo una crisi respiratoria, ma non è Coronavirus

 

Rome

Italy's population dropped 116,000 last year says ISTAT

Life expectancy up to 85.3 for women, 81 for men

Rome, February 11 - Italy's population fell again last year, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the resident population was 60.317 million in January 1, 2020, down 116,000 with respect to a year before. It said the gap between births and deaths was getting wider, with just 67 newborns last year for every 100 people who passed away. Ten years ago there were 96 births for every 100 deaths. The life expectancy of the average Italian woman was 85.3 years in 2019, while it was 81 years for men, ISTAT said in Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that life expectancy rose by about one month last year with respect to 2018. ISTAT said the average age of the Italian population was up to 45.7 years on January 1, 2020.

