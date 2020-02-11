Italy's population dropped 116,000 last year says ISTAT

Rome, February 11 - Italy's population fell again last year, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the resident population was 60.317 million in January 1, 2020, down 116,000 with respect to a year before. It said the gap between births and deaths was getting wider, with just 67 newborns last year for every 100 people who passed away. Ten years ago there were 96 births for every 100 deaths. The life expectancy of the average Italian woman was 85.3 years in 2019, while it was 81 years for men, ISTAT said in Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that life expectancy rose by about one month last year with respect to 2018. ISTAT said the average age of the Italian population was up to 45.7 years on January 1, 2020.