Coronavirus: tests on vaccine in 2-3 months-Fauci

Rome, February 11 - Anthony Fauci, the director of the US's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and one of the world's most famous immunologists, told ANSA on Tuesday that a vaccine to combat the 2019-nCov coronavirus should be ready for the first tests in two of three months. "We are working with the Moderna and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)," Fauci told ANSA. An expert meeting of the coronavirus task-force involving Health Minister Roberto Speranza decided that Italy would leave the duration for precautionary quarantine at 14 days. There were reports on Monday that the deadly virus's incubation period could be up to 24 days. "The recent evidence provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which put the incubation period between two and 12 days, was taken into account and the maximum limit of precaution has been left at 14 days," the experts said.