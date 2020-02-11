Major damage as Storm Ciara arrives in Italy

Rome, February 11 - After wreaking havoc in Britain, France and Germany, Storm Ciara has arrived in Italy, causing major damage, especially in Piedmont. Gale-force winds ripped the roof off a factory at Vinadio, in the province of Cuneo, while another plant was battered in the central Marche region. Winds reached up to 200km/h in the Alps. The authorities have been put on alert for the violent winds and rough seas.