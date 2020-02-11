Martedì 11 Febbraio 2020 | 11:39

Rome
Major damage as Storm Ciara arrives in Italy

Bari
Bomb destroys Carabinieri cop's car

Rome
Renzi's party ups stakes in statute-of-limitations row

Belgrade
Coronavirus: Flights suspended until contagions drop-Di Maio

Rome
Conte apologizes for 'foibe' disregard

Rome
UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year

Florence
Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

Bologna
Boys, 13, spray-paint swastika, 'Jews', anarchist symbol

Rome
Sala Bolaffi to host monumental poster auction in Turin

Rome
Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Rome
Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

BariLa tragedia
Foibe, la rabbia dei sopravvissuti a Bari: «Noi vittime dell’odio comunista»

BatL'annuncio
Trani, l'iniziativa dell'imprenditore: «Congedo extra ai neopapà dipendenti di Megamark»

FoggiaLotta alla droga
Borgo Mezzanone, beccati con la marijuana nel ghetto: tre arresti

MateraVALBASENTO-VIGGIANO SENZA BUS
Trasporti lucani nella bufera, prime corse tagliate: «appiedati» gli operai

BrindisiIl caso
Oria, uccise un suo cliente: pena ridotta per avvocato

TarantoLe ragioni dei residenti
Taranto, per le case danneggiate dalle emissioni dell'ex Ilva decide la Cassazione

LecceViolenza sessuale
Taviano, 69enne abusa per un anno di alcuni ragazzini in un casolare: arrestato

Paura Coronavirus a Melfi: un cinese muore per infarto dopo una crisi respiratoria

Rome

Major damage as Storm Ciara arrives in Italy

Alert for gale-force winds, rough seas

Rome, February 11 - After wreaking havoc in Britain, France and Germany, Storm Ciara has arrived in Italy, causing major damage, especially in Piedmont. Gale-force winds ripped the roof off a factory at Vinadio, in the province of Cuneo, while another plant was battered in the central Marche region. Winds reached up to 200km/h in the Alps. The authorities have been put on alert for the violent winds and rough seas.

