Renzi's party ups stakes in statute-of-limitations row

Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020

Rome

Italia Viva considering no-confidence motion in justice minister

Rome, February 10 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party may be about to up the stakes in a row within the government about reform of the statute of limitations by presenting a motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, sources said Monday. Unlike the other three parties supporting the government, IV is not supporting a compromise on the issue proposed by Premier Giuseppe Conte after it staunchly opposed a reform drafted by Bonafede putting the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. Renzi argues there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Conte's compromise would see the statute of limitations put on ice when a first-instance conviction is upheld at the appeals level. In Italy's three-tier justice system, convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. There has been speculation the other parties could force Renzi to put up or shut up by putting the Conte compromise to a confidence vote. But the sources said that if that happened, IV might respond by tabling a no-confidence motion in Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If a party is threatening to present a no-confidence motion in a minister, it is threatening no-confidence in the whole government," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, a bigwig in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

