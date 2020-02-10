Coronavirus: Flights suspended until contagions drop-Di Maio

Belgrade, February 10 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the suspension of direct flights between Italy and Rome will stay in force until new coronavirus contagions start to come down. "It will remain until the scientific community tells us that there is a slowdown in contagions," Di Maio told reporters during a visit to Belgrade. "In any case, we will continue to support our compatriots in China in every way. "We want to support the Chinese government and the Chinese people. We want to give a hand to a friendly country, China". The minister added that the government was sending a military flight to bring back a 17-year-old student who was unable to come back to Italy from Wuhan on other flights because he had fever. The boy has tested negative for the coronavirus.