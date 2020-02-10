Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 19:40

Belgrade
Coronavirus: Flights suspended until contagions drop-Di Maio

Rome
Conte apologizes for 'foibe' disregard

Rome
UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year

Florence
Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

Bologna
Boys, 13, spray-paint swastika, 'Jews', anarchist symbol

Rome
Sala Bolaffi to host monumental poster auction in Turin

Rome
Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Rome
Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

Rome
Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

Teramo
Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

Rome
Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

BariL'operazione della polizia
Bitonto, abbandonava rifiuti a Bari trasportandoli con un Ape: beccato incivile

MateraIl caso
Matera, tre agenti penitenziari aggrediti in carcere

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, la denuncia: «Stanno sversando idrocarburi in mare»

BatIl caso
Taranto, vendevano prodotti fitosanitari con marchi falsi: 2 condanne

LecceModa
Il made in Salento sbarca agli Oscar con l'abito di Janelle Monae, fatto da 168mila swarovski

FoggiaL'inchiesta
La «paranza» dei cerignolani: quelli degli assalti ai caveau

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, casa adibita a laboratorio della droga: arrestata intera famiglia

Potenzacittà europea dello sport
Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Achille Lauro, con la Puglia non solo nella tutina: il papà, alto magistrato, è nato a Gravina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Belgrade

Belgrade, February 10 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the suspension of direct flights between Italy and Rome will stay in force until new coronavirus contagions start to come down. "It will remain until the scientific community tells us that there is a slowdown in contagions," Di Maio told reporters during a visit to Belgrade. "In any case, we will continue to support our compatriots in China in every way. "We want to support the Chinese government and the Chinese people. We want to give a hand to a friendly country, China". The minister added that the government was sending a military flight to bring back a 17-year-old student who was unable to come back to Italy from Wuhan on other flights because he had fever. The boy has tested negative for the coronavirus.

