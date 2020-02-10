Conte apologizes for 'foibe' disregard

Rome, February 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte marked national Foibe Remembrance Day on Monday and apologised for the failure for many years to pay tribute to the massacres of Italians by Yugoslav partisans at the end of WWII. "We are here today to heal the wound inflicted on those people and their descendants, to apologise again for the disregard," Conte said, adding that the "tragedy" was not given its due importance "due to carelessness or calculation". The 'foibe' refers to mass killings mainly in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Istria and Dalmatia during and after World War II against the local Italian population. Foibe are narrow Carsic pits or gorges into which victims were thrown, sometimes alive. It is estimated that as many as 15,000 Italians were tortured or killed by Yugoslav communists who occupied the Istrian peninsula during the last two years of the war. Many of the victims were thrown into the narrow mountain gorges during anti-Fascist uprisings in the area and the exact number of victims of these atrocities is unknown, in part because Tito's forces destroyed local population records to cover up their crimes. Rightwing and centre-right parties campaign hard to get Foibe remembrance day set up in 2004, saying that the tragedy had been swept under the carpet by anti-Fascists in the postwar years.