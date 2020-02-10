Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year
10 Febbraio 2020
Florence, February 10 - Both of the children of a Taiwanese couple who were diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy have tested positive for the deadly virus too, Tuscan regional health-sector sources said Monday. One of the couple's children was put into quarantine in hospital on Friday and the Tuscan authorities have been alerted that the second has tested positive too, according to the sources, meaning the whole family is infected.
