Rome
UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year

UPB sees growth of 0.2% this year

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

Coronavirus: Kids of Taiwanese couple positive too

 
Bologna
Boys, 13, spray-paint swastika, 'Jews', anarchist symbol

Boys, 13, spray-paint swastika, 'Jews', anarchist symbol

 
Rome
Sala Bolaffi to host monumental poster auction in Turin

Sala Bolaffi to host monumental poster auction in Turin

 
Rome
Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

 
Rome
Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

 
Teramo
Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

 
Rome
Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

 
Ferrara
Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

 
Garmisch
Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

 

Il Biancorosso

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

PhotoNewsAmbiente
Monopoli, discarica abusiva nella Piana degli Ulivi secolari: area sequestrata

Monopoli, discarica abusiva nella Piana degli Ulivi secolari: area sequestrata

 
FoggiaL'inchiesta
La «paranza» dei cerignolani: quelli degli assalti ai caveau

La «paranza» dei cerignolani: quelli degli assalti ai caveau

 
Batcinema e calcio
Riccardo Scamarcio, l'andriese nell'ultimo film canta l'inno della Fidelis

Riccardo Scamarcio, l'andriese nell'ultimo film canta l'inno della Fidelis

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, casa adibita a laboratorio della droga: arrestata intera famiglia

Fasano, casa adibita a laboratorio della droga: arrestata intera famiglia

 
Leccein salento
Porto Cesareo, premio ai pescatori che salvano tartarughe

Porto Cesareo, premio ai pescatori che salvano tartarughe

 
Potenzacittà europea dello sport
Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

 
Tarantol'evento
«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

 
MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

 

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Si finge nei corpi speciali, ma vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato dalla moglie

Rome

Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Boy, 15, wields broken bottle, tells them to 'get out'

Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Rome, February 10 - A group of young Chinese people, one of them pregnant, were threatened by three Italian youths in Rome Sunday who told them to get out of Italy because they had the coronavirus. One of the youths, a 15-year-old, allegedly threatened them with a broken bottle. "Get out of Italy because you are infected with the coronavirus," the youths shouted at the group while they were crossing a square in the Tuscolana district. The 15-year-old was stopped and taken to a police station while the other two managed to flee.

