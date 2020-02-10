Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Rome, February 10 - A group of young Chinese people, one of them pregnant, were threatened by three Italian youths in Rome Sunday who told them to get out of Italy because they had the coronavirus. One of the youths, a 15-year-old, allegedly threatened them with a broken bottle. "Get out of Italy because you are infected with the coronavirus," the youths shouted at the group while they were crossing a square in the Tuscolana district. The 15-year-old was stopped and taken to a police station while the other two managed to flee.