Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

Rome, February 10 - An interministerial summit on the coronavirus emergency has reiterated the need to continue to pursue "a line of maximum precaution with the priority aim of assuring safeguards for the health of all citizens, as has been done so far with all the measures already taken", the premier's office said. The government will continue to promote initiatives of humanitarian support and, also at a European level, of solidarity with the Chinese people," it added. "We are also studying initiatives of scientific collaboration to support the great effort of the Chinese authorities". The government "has started an assessment of measures of containment of the negative effects of the emergency on our economic and productive system".