Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

Rome, February 10 - Several children quarantined at a Rome military complex after returning from Wuhan have tested negative for the coronavirus and if they test negative at a second test too they will return to the complex with their families, the Spallanzani infectious disease hospital said Monday. "The children are in good condition and without fever," it said in its daily bulletin. Some 56 Italians were airlifted back from the Chinese city at the centre of the epidemic last week. The government will hold an interministerial summit on the virus later Monday. It is expected to order thermoscanner controls on domestic flights too. The government may also decide to life the China flight ban, sources said.