Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 15:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

Chinese youths threatened in coronavirus slur

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

Coronavirus: Govt line maximum precaution - PM

 
Rome
Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

 
Teramo
Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

 
Rome
Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

 
Ferrara
Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

 
Garmisch
Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

 
Sanremo
Diodato wins Sanremo

Diodato wins Sanremo

 
Modena
Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

 
Palermo
Black man racially attacked in Palermo

Black man racially attacked in Palermo

 
Rome
Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'inchiesta
La «paranza» dei cerignolani: quelli degli assalti ai caveau

La «paranza» dei cerignolani: quelli degli assalti ai caveau

 
Batcinema e calcio
Riccardo Scamarcio, l'andriese nell'ultimo film canta l'inno della Fidelis

Riccardo Scamarcio, l'andriese nell'ultimo film canta l'inno della Fidelis

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, casa adibita a laboratorio della droga: arrestata intera famiglia

Fasano, casa adibita a laboratorio della droga: arrestata intera famiglia

 
Bariil ricordo
Foibe, la cerimonia a Bari, Decaro: «Evitare che il negazionismo sia più forte»

Foibe, la cerimonia a Bari, Decaro: «Evitare che il negazionismo sia più forte»

 
Leccein salento
Porto Cesareo, premio ai pescatori che salvano tartarughe

Porto Cesareo, premio ai pescatori che salvano tartarughe

 
Potenzacittà europea dello sport
Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

 
Tarantol'evento
«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

 
MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

 

i più letti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Si finge nei corpi speciali, ma vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato dalla moglie

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Rome

Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

Govt summit later Monday

Coronavirus: kids without fever, in good condition

Rome, February 10 - Several children quarantined at a Rome military complex after returning from Wuhan have tested negative for the coronavirus and if they test negative at a second test too they will return to the complex with their families, the Spallanzani infectious disease hospital said Monday. "The children are in good condition and without fever," it said in its daily bulletin. Some 56 Italians were airlifted back from the Chinese city at the centre of the epidemic last week. The government will hold an interministerial summit on the virus later Monday. It is expected to order thermoscanner controls on domestic flights too. The government may also decide to life the China flight ban, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati