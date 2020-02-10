Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

Rome, February 10 - Trips by Italian residents fell by 9% to 71.883 million in 2019, ISTAT said Monday. This interrupted a series of rises that started in 2016, the stats agency said. Holiday trips were down 8.4%. Business trips were down 12%. In summer at least 37.8% of the population has a holiday, ISTAT said. Some 76.2% of trips are to an Italian destination, down 12.8% on 2018. Foreign trips accounted for the remaining 23.8% of the total. ISTAT observed that travel was down even before the coronavirus emergency.