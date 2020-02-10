Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

Teramo, February 10 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday urged listeners at the inauguration of the academic year at the University of Teramo in Abbruzzo not to close national or cultural borders. "Don't close yourselves up in solitude," he said, citing 14th century philosopher Coluccio Salutati. "This is a sort of message to avoid closures of one's personal, local, national and cultural borders. "It is precious in the moment we are going through, the whole international community". Mattarella has frequently urged openness instead of closure.