Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Ferrara, February 10 - Serie A basement club SPAL on Monday sacked Leonardo Semplici, the coach who led their surge from Serie C to Serie A over the last six seasons. The Ferrara side returned to the top flight for the first time in 49 years last season. Semplici was axed after a 2-1 home defeat to 12th-placed Sassuolo left SPAL glued to the bottom of the table on 15 points, one point behind Brescia and four below Genoa. Former Italy under-21 coach Gigi Di Biagio is set to take over later Monday.