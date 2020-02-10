Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 13:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Teramo
Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

Don't close national, cultural borders - Mattarella

 
Rome
Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

Italian tourist trips down 9% in 2019 - ISTAT

 
Ferrara
Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

 
Garmisch
Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

 
Sanremo
Diodato wins Sanremo

Diodato wins Sanremo

 
Modena
Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

 
Palermo
Black man racially attacked in Palermo

Black man racially attacked in Palermo

 
Rome
Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

 
Rome
Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Rome

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

 

Il Biancorosso

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'epidemia
«I miei giorni in Cina schivando il Coronavirus»: parla ingegnere barese

«I miei giorni in Cina schivando il Coronavirus»: parla ingegnere barese

 
Potenzacittà europea dello sport
Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

Potenza, Roberto Urgesi e il sogno della piscina olimpionica

 
Tarantol'evento
«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

 
Leccenel salento
Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

 
BatUnder 20
Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

 
MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

 

i più letti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Si finge nei corpi speciali, ma vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato dalla moglie

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Ferrara

Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Coach who led return to A axed after 2-1 home loss to Sassuolo

Soccer: SPAL sack Semplici, Di Biagio in

Ferrara, February 10 - Serie A basement club SPAL on Monday sacked Leonardo Semplici, the coach who led their surge from Serie C to Serie A over the last six seasons. The Ferrara side returned to the top flight for the first time in 49 years last season. Semplici was axed after a 2-1 home defeat to 12th-placed Sassuolo left SPAL glued to the bottom of the table on 15 points, one point behind Brescia and four below Genoa. Former Italy under-21 coach Gigi Di Biagio is set to take over later Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati