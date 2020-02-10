Skiing: Goggia season over after breaking arm

Garmisch, February 10 - Sofia Goggia's season is over after breaking her left arm in a fall in a superG at Garmisch. Olympic downhill champ Goggia, 27, said "I really didn't want this to happen but I'll be back". Goggia became Italy's first and so far only women's downhill Olympic gold medal winner in 2018. She also won the World Cup in downhill that year, edging out Lindsey Vonn by three points. A broken ankle in October 2018 caused Goggia to miss most of the 2018-19 World Cup season. At the World Championships in Åre, Goggia won the silver medal in the Super-G, 0.02 seconds behind gold medalist and US superstar Mikaela Shiffrin. In June 2019, the Italian Olympic Committee named Goggia as ambassador for the nation's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Goggi was lying seventh in superG, 10th in downhill and eight overall at the time of her crash in Garmisch.