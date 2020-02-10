Diodato wins Sanremo

Sanremo, February 10 - Italian singer Diodato won the 70th Sanremo Song Festival on Saturday night with the song 'Fai rumore' (Make Noise). The winner in 2017, Francesco Gabbani, was second and the Pinguini Tattici Nucleari group came third. With an average TV audience share of over 60%, the festival was one of the most successful in years. Aosta-born singer-songwriter Diodato, 38, will now represent Italy in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on May 16. He dedicated his win to his adoptive home town of Taranto in Puglia, where he grew up. "I devote the prize to my city, Taranrto, where you have to make noise, for all those who fight each day in an unsustainable situation," he said, referring to the polluting ex-ILVA steel plant which is the city's main employer. Some of the more memorable memories of this year's event were a monologue against femicide by Israeli-Italian journalist Rula Jebreal, and a recitation of the biblical Song of Songs by comedian actor and director Roberto Benigni. Showman Fiorello was also seen as a big hit, alongside host and artistic director Amadeus. RAI State broadcaster has said it is considering handing next year's festival over to the duo too. Aamadseus said he was "tremendously grateful" to RAI but could not wait to get back to his day job as quiz master.