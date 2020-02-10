Black man racially attacked in Palermo

Palermo, February 10 - A 20-year-old Senegalese-Italian living in Palermo was the victim of a racist attack in the Sicilian capital on the night of Saturday and Sunday, sources said Monday. A group of teenagers allegedly surrounded him and punched him in the face shouting "sh**ty n**ger, get out of here". The alleged attack took place in the central Via Cavour, in the heart of the weekend drinking and nightclubbing scene. The man was treated on the spot and taken to Palermo's Civico Hospital. His mother said "last night my son was coming home from work (when he was attacked). "Why all this hatred just because of the colour of his skin?" It was she who reported the incident to police. The man suffered bruises to the face. Medical sources said he would get better in 10 days.