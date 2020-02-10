Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 12:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Modena
Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

 
Palermo
Black man racially attacked in Palermo

Black man racially attacked in Palermo

 
Rome
Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

 
Rome
Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Rome

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

 
Rome
Italy gets EU to monitor Egypt student arrest

Italy gets EU to monitor Egypt student arrest

 
Rome
Soccer: Inter join Juve atop Serie A after comeback AC win

Soccer: Inter join Juve atop Serie A after comeback AC win

 
Venice
Venice readies system for counting visitors

Venice readies system for counting visitors

 
Catania
Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

 
Rome
Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

 

Il Biancorosso

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantol'evento
«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

 
Potenzaeconomia
Da Eni e Total più gas alla regione: bollette più «leggere» per tutti i lucani

Da Eni e Total più gas alla regione: bollette più «leggere» per tutti i lucani

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

 
Barinel Barese
Modugno, rapinarono tabaccheria e supermercato: arrestati 4 giovani

Modugno, rapinarono tabaccheria e supermercato: arrestati 4 giovani

 
Leccenel salento
Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

 
BatUnder 20
Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

 
MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

 

i più letti

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Si finge nei corpi speciali, ma vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato dalla moglie

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Rome

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

First drop since 2014, biggest drop since 2013

Rome, February 10 - Italian industrial output fell 1.3% in 2019, the worst result in six years, ISTAT said Monday. It was the first fall since 2014 and the sharpest since 2013, the stats agency said. The 1.3% 2019 loss compared to a 0.6% gain the previous year, 2018, ISTAT said. Industrial production fell 2.7% in December in month-on-month terms, and by 4.3% in year-on-year terms. The monthly drop was the biggest since January 2018, ISTAT said. The yearly drop was adjusted to take into account the effects of the calendar. ISTAT said the year-on-year drop in December may have been partly due to the long weekend around December 27. Motor vehicle production was 13.9% down last year, ISTAT said. The Italian economy is slowly emerging from a triple-dip recession. Italy's GDP fell 0.3% in the last quarter of last year compared to the third quarter while it remained steady over the year, ISTAT said. The quarter-on-quarter fall was the biggest since the first quarter of 2013, that is almost seven years. The stats agency issued preliminary estimates. The third quarter of 2019 had shown a rise of 0.1% quarter on quarter and a gain of 0.5% year-on-year. The government says the 2020 budget will spur growth. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the government is hoping for a rise in GDP in the first quarter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati