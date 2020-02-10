Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Beijing, February 10 - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday Italy should refrain from adopting excessive measures after reports of friction between Beijing and Rome over Italy's block on flights in and out of China amid the coronavirus emergency. "China Is Angry With Us" ran the front-page banner headline in La Repubblica newspaper Monday over a report saying that "the air blockade decided by the (Italian) government, unique in Europe, and the economic consequences have irritated Beijing and now relations are down to the lowest level". La Repubblica said President Sergio Mattarella had stepped in to "mend diplomatic fences". Geng, the foreign ministry spokesman, said "we hope that Italy may assess the situation in an objective and rational way, based on science, that it may respect the authoritative and professional recommendations of the World Health Organization, and refrain from adopting excessive measures". He said that after the outbreak of the epidemic China has adopted "the most complete and rigorous measures of prevention and control, many of which go far beyond the recommendations of the WHO and what the international health rules have requested. "The WHO has repeatedly stated that it does not recommend imposing restrictions on China regarding travel and commerce." Geng added that "we have also seen that in these days many political figures and friends of all social extraction in Italy have expressed their support for China's efforts against the epidemic, which will continue to boost its cooperation with the WHO and with other countries, including Italy, in an open and transparent way in order to jointly address the epidemic and safeguard regional and global health safety"