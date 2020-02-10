Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 12:03

Modena
Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

Music: Opera star Mirella Freni dies

 
Palermo
Black man racially attacked in Palermo

Black man racially attacked in Palermo

 
Rome
Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

Foibe 'national disaster', no to denialism - Mattarella

 
Rome
Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Rome

Industrial output down 1.3% in 2019, worst in 6 yrs

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

 
Rome
Italy gets EU to monitor Egypt student arrest

Italy gets EU to monitor Egypt student arrest

 
Rome
Soccer: Inter join Juve atop Serie A after comeback AC win

Soccer: Inter join Juve atop Serie A after comeback AC win

 
Venice
Venice readies system for counting visitors

Venice readies system for counting visitors

 
Catania
Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

 
Rome
Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

 

finisce 2-2 a Monopoli
Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

Bari, Vivarini boccia il pareggio: «Non può bastarci»

 

Tarantol'evento
«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

«Diodato, suoniamo insieme», l'invito a Taranto dell'Orchestra Magna Grecia

 
Potenzaeconomia
Da Eni e Total più gas alla regione: bollette più «leggere» per tutti i lucani

Da Eni e Total più gas alla regione: bollette più «leggere» per tutti i lucani

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

Ceglie Messapica, insulto sessista, poi un calcio in faccia: 33enne operata, si cerca responsabile

 
Barinel Barese
Modugno, rapinarono tabaccheria e supermercato: arrestati 4 giovani

Modugno, rapinarono tabaccheria e supermercato: arrestati 4 giovani

 
Leccenel salento
Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

 
BatUnder 20
Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

 
MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

 

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini: balla e si apre la scollatura FOTO

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Si finge nei corpi speciali, ma vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato dalla moglie

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Beijing

Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Beijing 'irked by flight ban'

Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Beijing, February 10 - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday Italy should refrain from adopting excessive measures after reports of friction between Beijing and Rome over Italy's block on flights in and out of China amid the coronavirus emergency. "China Is Angry With Us" ran the front-page banner headline in La Repubblica newspaper Monday over a report saying that "the air blockade decided by the (Italian) government, unique in Europe, and the economic consequences have irritated Beijing and now relations are down to the lowest level". La Repubblica said President Sergio Mattarella had stepped in to "mend diplomatic fences". Geng, the foreign ministry spokesman, said "we hope that Italy may assess the situation in an objective and rational way, based on science, that it may respect the authoritative and professional recommendations of the World Health Organization, and refrain from adopting excessive measures". He said that after the outbreak of the epidemic China has adopted "the most complete and rigorous measures of prevention and control, many of which go far beyond the recommendations of the WHO and what the international health rules have requested. "The WHO has repeatedly stated that it does not recommend imposing restrictions on China regarding travel and commerce." Geng added that "we have also seen that in these days many political figures and friends of all social extraction in Italy have expressed their support for China's efforts against the epidemic, which will continue to boost its cooperation with the WHO and with other countries, including Italy, in an open and transparent way in order to jointly address the epidemic and safeguard regional and global health safety"

