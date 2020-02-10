Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2020 | 10:32

Beijing
Coronavirus: Don't take excessive measures says China

Rome
Italy gets EU to monitor Egypt student arrest

Rome
Soccer: Inter join Juve atop Serie A after comeback AC win

Venice
Venice readies system for counting visitors

Catania
Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

Rome
Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Milan
I feel very fit says Parmitano

Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Naples
Body of man, 20, found in Naples

Rome
Probe opened into La Repubblica threats

Serie C
Monopoli-Bari, derby d'alta quota al Veneziani: la carica dei 4mila. Dalle 17.30 la diretta

Barinel Barese
Modugno, rapinarono tabaccheria e supermercato: arrestati 4 giovani

Leccenel salento
Gallipoli, armi e «guerra» per il controllo del servizio navette estive: 6 arresti

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, tre camion carichi di sigarette assaltati da commando sulla A16

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, carabinieri forestali sequestrano 2 tonnellate di buste di plastica illegali

BatUnder 20
Lancio del peso, un biscegliese campione italiano indoor

BrindisiLa protesta
Brindisi, a Restinco ospiti in rivolta appiccano le fiamme: distrutte due stanze

PotenzaIl caso
Venosa, prende a calci e pugni un carabiniere: arrestato

MateraL'evento
Metaponto celebra oggi la lingua e la cultura greca

Sanremo 2020, incidente sexy per Elettra Lamborghini

La maestosa pantera filmata tra Poggio Imperiale e Lesina

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Finge di essere nei corpi speciali, ma in realtà vive con l'amante in Salento: denunciato

Sanremo 2020, Elettra Lamborghini toglie coperture seni dopo incidente sexy

Rome, February 10 - Inter Milan joined Juventus on top of Serie A after a thrilling comeback win over AC Milan in the Milanese derby Sunday night. AC, led by 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, were 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Ante Rebivìc and the Sweden great. But strikes by Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Stefan De Vrij gave the Nerazzurri the lead before Romelu Lukaku finished off the game at the death. The 4-2 win put Inter level on points with Juve, at 54 points, after the eight-time straight and reigning Serie A champions went down 2-1 at Hellas Verona Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve the lead with his 10th strike in eight games but a goal from Fabio Borini and a late penalty from former AC man Giampaolo Pazzini sealed the game for the Gialloblu. Lazio moved to within a point of the top two thanks to a win at Parma Sunday. Felipe Caicedo was on target for the Biancocelesti. Lazio are now on 43 points, to Inter and Juve's 54, and are entertaining thoughts of another scudetto after 1974 and 2000. Lazio welcome Inter next weekend while Juve take on second-from-bottom Brescia.

