Soccer: Inter join Juve atop Serie A after comeback AC win

Rome, February 10 - Inter Milan joined Juventus on top of Serie A after a thrilling comeback win over AC Milan in the Milanese derby Sunday night. AC, led by 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, were 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Ante Rebivìc and the Sweden great. But strikes by Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Stefan De Vrij gave the Nerazzurri the lead before Romelu Lukaku finished off the game at the death. The 4-2 win put Inter level on points with Juve, at 54 points, after the eight-time straight and reigning Serie A champions went down 2-1 at Hellas Verona Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve the lead with his 10th strike in eight games but a goal from Fabio Borini and a late penalty from former AC man Giampaolo Pazzini sealed the game for the Gialloblu. Lazio moved to within a point of the top two thanks to a win at Parma Sunday. Felipe Caicedo was on target for the Biancocelesti. Lazio are now on 43 points, to Inter and Juve's 54, and are entertaining thoughts of another scudetto after 1974 and 2000. Lazio welcome Inter next weekend while Juve take on second-from-bottom Brescia.