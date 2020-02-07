Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

Catania, February 7 - Carabinieri police in Catania conducted a drug bust on Friday and said they found a four-year-old child holding a bag of marijuana as he attempted to help his 24-year-old mum and 38-year-old paternal grandmother hide drugs they had in the home. They said the boy's younger brothers, ages two and three, witnessed the scene. Officers seized more than five kilograms of marijuana and three kilograms of hashish from the home. The two women were taken to jail and the Catania Juvenile Court placed the three children in the custody of their maternal grandparents.