Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 20:16

Venice
Venice readies system for counting visitors

Catania
Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

Rome
Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Milan
I feel very fit says Parmitano

Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Naples
Body of man, 20, found in Naples

Rome
Probe opened into La Repubblica threats

Florence
Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

Turin
Man, 23, arrested for raping woman, 20

Madrid
Italy, Spain for new immigration pact - Di Maio

Serie C
Bari calcio, Vivarini l’insaziabile col coniglio nel cilindro

LecceLa polemica
Regionali Puglia, Bellanova: «Pressing su Pd: no a Emiliano, si cambi il candidato»

PhotoNewsIl ritrovamento
Monopoli, tre trattori rubati trovati in campagna: due denunce

FoggiaContrabbando
Foggia, 55 kg di sigarette nascoste tra casa e cantina: 54enne arrestato

PotenzaLa decisione
Tifosi lucani investiti: altri 2 del Rionero ai domiciliari. Nessuno dei 26 è più in carcere

TarantoIl caso
Martina Franca, inscenano un finto matrimonio per ottenere la cittadinanza: 4 denunce

BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Arcelor Mittal, giudice concede nuovo rinvio. Ecco l'ipotesi di accordo per ex Ilva

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Catania

Police raid finds 4-year-old helping mum hide drugs

Carabinieri seize over 8 kg of marijuana and hashish

Catania, February 7 - Carabinieri police in Catania conducted a drug bust on Friday and said they found a four-year-old child holding a bag of marijuana as he attempted to help his 24-year-old mum and 38-year-old paternal grandmother hide drugs they had in the home. They said the boy's younger brothers, ages two and three, witnessed the scene. Officers seized more than five kilograms of marijuana and three kilograms of hashish from the home. The two women were taken to jail and the Catania Juvenile Court placed the three children in the custody of their maternal grandparents.

