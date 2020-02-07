Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Rome, February 7 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Friday ordered a fresh appeal trial in the May 2015 murder of Marco Vannini, a young man killed with a pistol shot to the head while he was at his girlfriend's house at Ladispoli on the Roman coast in May 2015. The new appeal trial will be for the entire family of Antonio Ciontoli, the prime defendant in the case. The supreme court sent the case back to the appeals stage saying there was a lack of evidence for convictions.