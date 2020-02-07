2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Florence, February 7 - Two Italian mothers were arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing their daughters from an early age in order to produce child pornography. One of the women lives in Terni in Umbria and the other in Reggio Emilia. They were arrested by postal police from Tuscany executing an arrest warrant from a preliminary investigations judge in Florence. The 40-year-old father of one of the girls, resident near Grosseto Tuscany, was also arrested. He allegedly received the kiddy porn via the Web. Police have seized the material. The preliminary investigations judge in the case said that the Grosseto man and the Terni woman conceived the child with the express purpose of sexually abusing her. "The chat they shared shows the precise intention of realising their joint sexual fantasies," said the judge, Agnese Di Girolamo. She ordered the arrest of the couple and the other mother in Reggio Emilia.