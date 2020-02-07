Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 18:37

Rome
Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Milan
I feel very fit says Parmitano

Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Naples
Body of man, 20, found in Naples

Rome
Probe opened into La Repubblica threats

Florence
Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

Turin
Man, 23, arrested for raping woman, 20

Madrid
Italy, Spain for new immigration pact - Di Maio

Rome
Coronavirus: No Italy-China flights while 'opportune'

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Serie C
Bari calcio, Vivarini l’insaziabile col coniglio nel cilindro

LecceLa manifestazione
Le Sardine inseguono Salvini in Puglia: aggiunta tappa a Lecce

BariLa curiosità
Acquaviva, il Comune è alla ricerca di «Nonni Vigili» per presidiare le scuole

FoggiaContrabbando
Foggia, 55 kg di sigarette nascoste tra casa e cantina: 54enne arrestato

PotenzaLa decisione
Tifosi lucani investiti: altri 2 del Rionero ai domiciliari. Nessuno dei 26 è più in carcere

TarantoIl caso
Martina Franca, inscenano un finto matrimonio per ottenere la cittadinanza: 4 denunce

BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Arcelor Mittal, giudice concede nuovo rinvio. Ecco l'ipotesi di accordo per ex Ilva

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Florence

2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Allegedly produced kiddy porn, girl 'conceived for that purpose'

Florence, February 7 - Two Italian mothers were arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing their daughters from an early age in order to produce child pornography. One of the women lives in Terni in Umbria and the other in Reggio Emilia. They were arrested by postal police from Tuscany executing an arrest warrant from a preliminary investigations judge in Florence. The 40-year-old father of one of the girls, resident near Grosseto Tuscany, was also arrested. He allegedly received the kiddy porn via the Web. Police have seized the material. The preliminary investigations judge in the case said that the Grosseto man and the Terni woman conceived the child with the express purpose of sexually abusing her. "The chat they shared shows the precise intention of realising their joint sexual fantasies," said the judge, Agnese Di Girolamo. She ordered the arrest of the couple and the other mother in Reggio Emilia.

