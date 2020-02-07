Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 18:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

Fresh appeal ordered in Vannini case

 
Milan
I feel very fit says Parmitano

I feel very fit says Parmitano

 
Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

 
Naples
Body of man, 20, found in Naples

Body of man, 20, found in Naples

 
Rome
Probe opened into La Repubblica threats

Probe opened into La Repubblica threats

 
Florence
Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

 
Turin
Man, 23, arrested for raping woman, 20

Man, 23, arrested for raping woman, 20

 
Madrid
Italy, Spain for new immigration pact - Di Maio

Italy, Spain for new immigration pact - Di Maio

 
Rome
Coronavirus: No Italy-China flights while 'opportune'

Coronavirus: No Italy-China flights while 'opportune'

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Vivarini l’insaziabile col coniglio nel cilindro

Bari calcio, Vivarini l’insaziabile col coniglio nel cilindro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa manifestazione
Le Sardine inseguono Salvini in Puglia: aggiunta tappa a Lecce

Le Sardine inseguono Salvini in Puglia: aggiunta tappa a Lecce

 
BariLa curiosità
Acquaviva, il Comune è alla ricerca di «Nonni Vigili» per presidiare le scuole

Acquaviva, il Comune è alla ricerca di «Nonni Vigili» per presidiare le scuole

 
FoggiaContrabbando
Foggia, 55 kg di sigarette nascoste tra casa e cantina: 54enne arrestato

Foggia, 55 kg di sigarette nascoste tra casa e cantina: 54enne arrestato

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Tifosi lucani investiti: altri 2 del Rionero ai domiciliari. Nessuno dei 26 è più in carcere

Tifosi lucani investiti: altri 2 del Rionero ai domiciliari. Nessuno dei 26 è più in carcere

 
TarantoIl caso
Martina Franca, inscenano un finto matrimonio per ottenere la cittadinanza: 4 denunce

Martina Franca, inscenano un finto matrimonio per ottenere la cittadinanza: 4 denunce

 
BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

 
BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

 
MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

 

i più letti

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti FT

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Arcelor Mittal, giudice concede nuovo rinvio. Ecco l'ipotesi di accordo per ex Ilva

Arcelor Mittal, giudice Milano rinvia la causa al 6 marzo. Ecco l'ipotesi di accordo. L'azienda: restiamo a Taranto

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Milan

I feel very fit says Parmitano

'AstroLuca' back from spell as first European ISS commander

I feel very fit says Parmitano

Milan, February 7 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano said Friday "I feel very fit considering I've just got back from a long-term mission," in his first interview since landing in Kazakhstan Thursday after his spell as first European commander of the International Space Station. Parmitano aka 'AstroLuca' stepped out of a Soyuz shuttle in Kazakhstan and smiled to onlookers Thursday afternoon. He came back down to earth with colleagues Alexander Skvortsov and Christina Koch. "Welcome back Luca Parmitano, who after 201 days of activity in space has returned to earth successfully landing in Kazakghstan," said Riccardo Fraccaro, cabinet secretary with the space brief. "AstroLuca represents the excellence of Italy in the sector, we are proud of him. "I'm looking forward to meeting him at the premier's office as soon as possible to work together on our country's space policy". Earlier this month Parmitano chatted to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte in a video link from the ISS. "Welcome aboard the International Space Station," said the Italian astronaut, who is the current commander of the ISS and has been leading a series of tough spacewalks to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). "I'm excited," replied Conte. "The Space Station is humanity's outpost in space and it is its greatest feat of engineering. "Space and scientific research are strategic sectors for Italy which the government intends to keep focusing on. "It's a strategic sector because involvement from the technological point of view makes it possible to develop increasing awareness of our planet". Parmitano, who is widely known by his Twitter handle Astroluca, also hailed Italy's efforts on the space-science front. "Italy is on the podium," he said. "Many of the Italian experiments (on the ISS) are innovative," he added, citing the example of the newly installed Italian Mini-Euso telescope. "It will be able to shoot over 100,000 ultraviolet photos a second". Conte asked Parmitano for his assessment so far of the Beyond mission, with the Italian set to return to Earth on February 6. "The whole mission has achieved superlative results in terms of the quantity of work done and this is only thanks to the crew," he said. "We are a highly important example of team work. "There are three very demanding weeks to go before the end of the mission. "Every spacewalk has a very high risk component. "You just have to remember that a fault in my space suit (during a spacewalk) six years ago caused a water leak in the helmet, putting my life in danger. "Although this mission's space walks have a much higher tariff, there haven't been an technical difficulties, apart from the job itself. "It was particularly difficult to have worked almost totally from the Canadarm, with my legs locked to the robotic arm my only link to the Space Station".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati