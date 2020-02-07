Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Rome, February 7 - The Italian man who has tested positive for coronavirus is in good general condition, according to a medical bulletin from Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital on Friday. "He is in good general condition," the bulletin said. "He presents mild fever and mild conjunctivitis," the Spallanzani said. "The clinical picture and the pulmonary radiological picture are negative." The hospital said the patient would begin anti-viral treatment later on Friday. The patient is 29. He is from Luzzara near Reggio Emilia. He had been quarantined along with 55 others, who were repatriated from Wuhan on Monday, in the military complex of Cecchignola, in Rome. Health officials said Friday he is unlikely to have infected any of the other Italians who were airlifted back from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. The man, who went to Wuhan for the Chinese New year and contracted the coronavirus there ,told ANSA sources Friday he was "calm" at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, where he is being treated for the deadly virus. "I'm well, I feel calm," he said, according to the sources. "At the moment I'm not feeling any particular discomfort".