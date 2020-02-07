Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti FT
Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»
Florence
07 Febbraio 2020
Florence, February 7 - Franck Ribéry had screws removed in a German clinic Friday from an ankle ligament he tore against Lecce at the end of November, Fiorentina said Friday. The former France forward will be back in the gym and on the training field on Monday, the Viola said. Ribéry, 36, joined Fiorentina last summer after 12 successful years at Bayern Munich.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su