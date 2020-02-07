Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 16:52

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Naples
Body of man, 20, found in Naples

Rome
Probe opened into La Repubblica threats

Florence
Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

Turin
Man, 23, arrested for raping woman, 20

Madrid
Italy, Spain for new immigration pact - Di Maio

Rome
Coronavirus: No Italy-China flights while 'opportune'

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian in good general condition

Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Reggio Calabria
Cosa Nostra boss says met Berlusconi 3 times

Rome
Economic outlook 'less bad' says ISTAT

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Vivarini l’insaziabile col coniglio nel cilindro

BariL'intervista
Calenda sr: «A Sud troppi capipopolo. Emiliano? Non potrei mai votarlo»

PotenzaLa decisione
Tifosi lucani investiti: altri 2 del Rionero ai domiciliari. Nessuno dei 26 è più in carcere

TarantoIl caso
Martina Franca, inscenano un finto matrimonio per ottenere la cittadinanza: 4 denunce

LecceL'iniziativa
Porto Cesareo, s'inaugura uno sportello antiviolenza per le donne

FoggiaSulla statale 673
Foggia, blitz anti prostituzione: fermate e multate (500 €) sei lucciole

BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Sanremo 2020, Gabriella Martinelli e Lula portano sul palco il dramma ex Ilva, ma non passano il turno

Florence

Soccer: Ribéry has ankle screws removed

Will be back training Monday say Fiorentina

Florence, February 7 - Franck Ribéry had screws removed in a German clinic Friday from an ankle ligament he tore against Lecce at the end of November, Fiorentina said Friday. The former France forward will be back in the gym and on the training field on Monday, the Viola said. Ribéry, 36, joined Fiorentina last summer after 12 successful years at Bayern Munich.

