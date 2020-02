Man, 23, arrested for raping woman, 20

Turin, February 7 - A 23-year-old Tunisian pusher was arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a 20-year-old female drug addict from Turin in a train carriage at the northern city's Porta Nuova station on Tuesday night. The man, Haytham M'Sadak, who ha a criminal record, allegedly lured the woman into the carriage with the promise of selling her crack and heroin, police said.