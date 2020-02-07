2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters
Florence
07 Febbraio 2020
Florence, February 7 - Two Italian mothers were arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing their daughters from an early age in order to produce child pornography. One of the women lives in Terni in Umbria and the other in Reggio Emilia. They were arrested by postal police from Tuscany executing an arrest warrant from a preliminary investigations judge in Florence. The father of one of the girls, resident in Tuscany, was also arrested. He allegedly received the kiddy porn via the Web. Police have seized the material.
