Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 15:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

 
Reggio Calabria
Cosa Nostra boss says met Berlusconi 3 times

Cosa Nostra boss says met Berlusconi 3 times

 
Rome
Economic outlook 'less bad' says ISTAT

Economic outlook 'less bad' says ISTAT

 
Rome
Time for decision on statute of limitations - Conte

Time for decision on statute of limitations - Conte

 
Rome
Italian with coronavirus 'unlikely to have infected others'

Italian with coronavirus 'unlikely to have infected others'

 
Rome
Retail sales up 0.5% in December, ISTAT

Retail sales up 0.5% in December, ISTAT

 
Lodi
Debris removal starts after deadly train derailment

Debris removal starts after deadly train derailment

 
Sanremo
Sanremo festival flies high again on third night

Sanremo festival flies high again on third night

 
Rome
Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

 
Rome
First Italian tests positive for coronavirus

First Italian tests positive for coronavirus

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

 

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSovraffollamento
Bari, allarme del procuratore generale sul carcere: «trattamento disumano»

Bari, allarme del procuratore generale sul carcere: «Trattamento disumano»

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Porto Cesareo, s'inaugura uno sportello antiviolenza per le donne

Porto Cesareo, s'inaugura uno sportello antiviolenza per le donne

 
TarantoSap
Taranto,. sindacato polizia denuncia: le fondine della pistola si rompono

Taranto, sindacato polizia denuncia: le fondine della pistola si rompono

 
FoggiaSulla statale 673
Foggia, blitz anti prostituzione: fermate e multate (500 €) sei lucciole

Foggia, blitz anti prostituzione: fermate e multate (500 €) sei lucciole

 
PotenzaIn viale Dante
Potenza, carabiniere interviene in centro: accerchiato e aggredito

Potenza, carabiniere interviene in centro: accerchiato e aggredito

 
BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

 
BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

 
MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

 

i più letti

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti FT

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Sanremo 2020, Gabriella Martinelli e Lula portano sul palco il dramma ex Ilva, ma non passano il turno

Taranto, Sanremo boccia «Il gigante d'acciaio», canzone sul dramma dell'Ilva: le due ragazze non passano il turno VD

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Florence

2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Allegedly produced kiddy porn

2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Florence, February 7 - Two Italian mothers were arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing their daughters from an early age in order to produce child pornography. One of the women lives in Terni in Umbria and the other in Reggio Emilia. They were arrested by postal police from Tuscany executing an arrest warrant from a preliminary investigations judge in Florence. The father of one of the girls, resident in Tuscany, was also arrested. He allegedly received the kiddy porn via the Web. Police have seized the material.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati