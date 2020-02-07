Economic outlook 'less bad' says ISTAT

2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters
Rome
07 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 7 - ISTAT said Friday that the Italian economic is still struggling while adding that the outlook is not as bad as previously. The national statistics agency said its anticipatory "leading indicator continued to be negative although on a decelerating path with respect to the previous months". ISTAT said that its seasonally and calendar adjusted measure of GDP decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 with respect to the previous three months. It said the average growth rate for 2019 was 0.2%. "The labour market confirmed its good conditions although employment recorded a marginal decrease in December," it said. "In January, consumer confidence increased with the improvement spread across all the components. On the contrary, the business confidence climate worsened".
