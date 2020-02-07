Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 15:02

Florence
2 mums arrested for sex abuse of daughters

Reggio Calabria
Cosa Nostra boss says met Berlusconi 3 times

Rome
Economic outlook 'less bad' says ISTAT

Rome
Time for decision on statute of limitations - Conte

Rome
Italian with coronavirus 'unlikely to have infected others'

Rome
Retail sales up 0.5% in December, ISTAT

Lodi
Debris removal starts after deadly train derailment

Sanremo
Sanremo festival flies high again on third night

Rome
Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

Rome
First Italian tests positive for coronavirus

Beijing
Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

BariSovraffollamento
Bari, allarme del procuratore generale sul carcere: «trattamento disumano»

LecceL'iniziativa
Porto Cesareo, s'inaugura uno sportello antiviolenza per le donne

TarantoSap
Taranto,. sindacato polizia denuncia: le fondine della pistola si rompono

FoggiaSulla statale 673
Foggia, blitz anti prostituzione: fermate e multate (500 €) sei lucciole

PotenzaIn viale Dante
Potenza, carabiniere interviene in centro: accerchiato e aggredito

BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Sanremo 2020, Gabriella Martinelli e Lula portano sul palco il dramma ex Ilva, ma non passano il turno

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Rome

Issue has caused big tension within coalition government

Rome, February 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that it was time for his government to make a final decision on reform of Italy's statute of limitations, an issue that has been causing big tension within his coalition administration. "Dialogue, discussion, listening have always been the watchwords for how I conduct myself as premier," Conte said on Facebook. "But the time has come for decisions. The Italian people expect responses from us, not rows and delays". Conte was speaking after all of the parties supporting his government backed a compromise he proposed on the statute of limitations except for ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. Italia Viva has led opposition within the government to a reform drafted by Justice Minister Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling and came into force at the start of the year. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. Renzi argues there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Conte's reform would see the statute of limitations put on ice only when an first-instance conviction is upheld at the appeals level. In Italy's three-tier justice system, convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. The row has prompted speculation that Conte's frequently fractious coalition government could be in danger. Renzi on Friday dismissed reports IV might pull out of the ruling majority while giving 'external support' to the government in votes in parliament. But he also warned that his party would be ready to leave the executive at once if Conte no longer wants it, adding that he did not think the statute-of-limitations compromise has the necessary support in parliament.

