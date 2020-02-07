Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 13:09

Rome

Italian with coronavirus 'unlikely to have infected others'

Young patient is from Luzzara, Reggio Emilia

Italian with coronavirus 'unlikely to have infected others'

Rome, February 7 - The first Italian patient to test positive for coronavirus is unlikely to have infected the other 55 nationals who were evacuated with him from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and who are now quarantined in Rome's Cecchignola military complex, the director of the infectious diseases department of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), Gianni Rezza, told ANSA on Friday. "Although it can't be completely ruled out, I believe it is highly unlikely that the Italian who tested positive for coronavirus has transmitted the infection to someone else of the 55 Italians who, like him, returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan and who are still under observation at the military citadel of the Cecchignola", said Rezza. Nevertheless, the 14 day quarantine period for the other 55 Italians started afresh on Thursday as a result of the positive test, sources said. Rezza said the man was "immediately further isolated" after the "appearance of the very first slight symptoms, like fever". Moreover "measures of isolation and precautionary measures such as the use of masks and gloves were already taken for all Italians under observation", the expert said. He explained that "the highest risk remains connected to the fact that these Italians lived in the Chinese city of Wuhan" when it became "the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic". Tests will be repeated on all quarantined Italians to monitor their condition, explained Rezza, saying that this was crucial in identifying the infection in the Italian patient as soon as the first symptoms were reported. The man who tested positive had a slight fever and conjunctivitis, he said. "Clearly, nobody can rule out that there will be a new case among Italians at the Cecchignola, although it is unlikely", Rezza added, noting that they would not have necessarily been infected by the patient, because everybody came from Wuhan. Meanwhile on Friday the mayor of Luzzara near Reggio Emilia, Andrea Costa, wrote on Facebook that the first Italian to test positive for coronavirus is from his town and that he has spoken with the man's father.

