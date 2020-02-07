Retail sales up 0.5% in December, ISTAT

Rome, February 7 - Retail sales in December 2019 grew 0.5% compared to the previous month, national statistics agency ISTAT said Friday. The Christmas holiday season had an impact on the rise, which followed two months of declining sales. A 0.9% increase in sales was also registered on an annual basis, the seventh consecutive increase in year-on-year terms. Overall in 2019 retail sales grew 0.8%, up from the 0.1% increase registered in 2018.