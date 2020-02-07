Debris removal starts after deadly train derailment

(refiles, ficing headline) Lodi, February 7 - The removal of debris and parts of the high-speed train that derailed Thursday near Lodi in northern Italy, killing the two drivers, started on Friday. The train, travelling from Milan to Salerno, derailed early on Thursday in Ospedaletto Lodigiano and the search of debris and pieces of the train that flew off in the impact could help investigators determine the dynamic and cause of the accident, sources said Friday. The operation is taking part outside the sealed area where the train wreck and motor are located, in the same position as yesterday. Civil protection and security officers are working around the clock at the scene. Meanwhile a strike has been scheduled on Friday by the main transport unions to protest against the deadly accident, in which 31 passengers and staff were injured too. The transport unions include Usb, Cat, Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Fast-Confsal, and Ugl. "We are striking to put the focus on our friends, workers who are not here anymore," and "to also talk about security", said Giovanni Abimelech, a representative of Fit-Cgil. "Security procedures must be fixed", he added. According to a preliminary reconstruction of the accident, the train's engine derailed and first hit a trolley car that was on a parallel line and then hit a railway building where it came to a halt. Maintenance work was being done on the line at the time of the crash. Lodi Prosecutor Domenico Chiaro said investigators are "verifying the hypothesis of human error" as a cause of the accident. Chiaro said he is set to try to establish whether the crash is linked to maintenance work in the area it took place. The victims were identified as Giuseppe Cicciù, 51, from Reggio Calabria, and Mario Di Cuonzo, 59, from Capua. Thursday's is the first accident on Italy's high-speed network in its 15-year existence.