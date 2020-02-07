Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

Sanremo festival flies high again on third night
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti FT
Taranto, Sanremo boccia «Il gigante d'acciaio», canzone sul dramma dell'Ilva: le due ragazze non passano il turno VD
Rome
07 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 7 - Italian Foreign Ministry sources on Friday denied reports Rome was willing to partially lift its suspension of direct flights between Italy and China due to the coronavirus epidemic. "While reiterating the deep bond of friendship between Italy and China, which has already been shown in various activities launched by the Italian government to support the Asian country in a complex, delicate moment, it is stated that the news reported by the Chinese agency Xinhua about a resumption of flights is groundless," the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su