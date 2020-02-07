Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

Rome, February 7 - Italian Foreign Ministry sources on Friday denied reports Rome was willing to partially lift its suspension of direct flights between Italy and China due to the coronavirus epidemic. "While reiterating the deep bond of friendship between Italy and China, which has already been shown in various activities launched by the Italian government to support the Asian country in a complex, delicate moment, it is stated that the news reported by the Chinese agency Xinhua about a resumption of flights is groundless," the sources said.