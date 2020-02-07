Venerdì 07 Febbraio 2020 | 11:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Sanremo
Sanremo festival flies high again on third night

Sanremo festival flies high again on third night

 
Rome
Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

Reports of resumption of Italy-China flights unfounded-govt

 
Rome
First Italian tests positive for coronavirus

First Italian tests positive for coronavirus

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Ready to upgrade measures says Conte

Coronavirus: Ready to upgrade measures says Conte

 
Bologna
Bologna mayor reports racist attack on Chinese-Italian kid

Bologna mayor reports racist attack on Chinese-Italian kid

 
Lodi
Train derailment: points 'were not positioned right'

Train derailment: points 'were not positioned right'

 
Rome
Italy wants green facility in EU budget rules - Conte

Italy wants green facility in EU budget rules - Conte

 
Rome
Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

Fiorello steals the show at Sanremo again

 
Rome
Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle

Uffizi Gallery wins online-touting legal battle

 
Turin
Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

Suspected murder-suicide near Turin

 

Il Biancorosso

i riconoscimenti
Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

Calcio Bari, Italian Sport Awards, premiati due talenti biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVOperazione dei Cc
Bari, «scambio» tra albanesi su tangenziale: sequestrate 5 pistole, due in carcere

Bari, «scambio» tra albanesi su tangenziale: sequestrate 5 pistole, due in carcere

 
FoggiaOperazione interforze
Cerignola, market pezzi di auto rubate: sequestrati migliaia di ricambi

Cerignola, market pezzi di auto rubate: sequestrati migliaia di ricambi

 
NewsweekLa «mise» esibita
Sanremo, la «tutina» di Achille Lauro realizzata a Nardò

Sanremo, la «tutina» di Achille Lauro realizzata a Nardò

 
Tarantol'accordo
Taranto, ArcelorMittal e commissari vicini per acquisizione stabilimenti

Taranto, ArcelorMittal e commissari vicini per acquisizione stabilimenti

 
BrindisiL'incontro
Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

Porto Brindisi, Todde: «Rilancio è priorità del Governo»

 
PotenzaL'opportunità
Potenza, l'impianto Tempa Rossa produrrà 50 mila barili di petrolio al giorno

Potenza, l'impianto Tempa Rossa produrrà 50 mila barili di petrolio al giorno

 
BatFalso allarme
Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

Puglia, Coronavirus, negativo anche il caso di Barletta

 
MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

Matera, stop a «sacchetto selvaggio», il sindaco fa riaprire due ecocentri

 

i più letti

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante

Maltempo in Puglia, il forte vento flagella Monopoli: crollato un ristorante. Disagi anche nel Foggiano, isolate le Tremiti FT

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Sanremo 2020 premiato dall'Auditel: stasera le cover, ecco l'ordine di uscita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Papa Francesco a Bari: città blindata, ecco i luoghi della visita

Sanremo 2020, Gabriella Martinelli e Lula portano sul palco il dramma ex Ilva, ma non passano il turno

Taranto, Sanremo boccia «Il gigante d'acciaio», canzone sul dramma dell'Ilva: le due ragazze non passano il turno VD

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Bari, gli addetti al Cup se ne vanno con la gente in fila. Gli utenti chiamano Emiliano: «Indagine interna»

Beijing

Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

'Very complicated situation', says source

Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

Beijing, February 7 - Thirty-five Italians who are among 3,700 passengers and crew quarantined on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, are "all well", a source in Tokyo told ANSA on Friday. The Italians include 25 crew members, including the ship's commander. A total of 61 cases of the new coronavirus have been found to date on the Diamond Princess ship of Carnival Japan as Japanese health officials have been screening the passengers. "The situation is calm and the compatriots are in good condition", the well-informed source said. The source added that the situation is "complicated given the thousands of people involved". "The ball, with the ship stranded in Yokohama, is for sure in the hands of Japanese authorities". The cruise ship is docked in the bay of Yokohama and passengers are scheduled to be quarantined until February 19. The 61 passengers who tested positive to the virus have been hospitalized.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati