Coronavirus: Italians on cruise ship in Japan are 'all well'

Beijing, February 7 - Thirty-five Italians who are among 3,700 passengers and crew quarantined on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, are "all well", a source in Tokyo told ANSA on Friday. The Italians include 25 crew members, including the ship's commander. A total of 61 cases of the new coronavirus have been found to date on the Diamond Princess ship of Carnival Japan as Japanese health officials have been screening the passengers. "The situation is calm and the compatriots are in good condition", the well-informed source said. The source added that the situation is "complicated given the thousands of people involved". "The ball, with the ship stranded in Yokohama, is for sure in the hands of Japanese authorities". The cruise ship is docked in the bay of Yokohama and passengers are scheduled to be quarantined until February 19. The 61 passengers who tested positive to the virus have been hospitalized.